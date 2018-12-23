Workday, Inc. (WDAY) formed multiple bottom with $131.89 target or 9.00% below today’s $144.93 share price. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) has $31.60B valuation. The stock decreased 4.69% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 4.35M shares traded or 78.88% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has risen 53.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stake by 3.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 2,445 shares as Palo Alto Networks (PANW)’s stock declined 24.09%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 64,651 shares with $14.56M value, down from 67,096 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks now has $16.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74 million shares traded or 76.06% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 1,567 shares. Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Tru Lp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 450,189 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 6,355 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.73 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,909 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% or 249 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 35,790 shares. The California-based Crosslink Cap Inc has invested 8.31% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 80,710 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co. 1,600 are owned by Yorktown Management Rech Communications Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Limited Co holds 79,687 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,353 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 55,078 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Among 15 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 19 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, September 7. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, November 30. As per Friday, November 30, the company rating was upgraded by First Analysis. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 7 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PANW in report on Thursday, June 28 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, September 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 165.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $24.67 million for 166.64 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,700.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Largely Bullish On Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share (NYSE:PANW) – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Can Palo Alto Networks Turn Up the Heat This Earnings Season? – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Palo Alto, Blackstone And More – Yahoo Finance” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 insider sales for $92.37 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $5.32 million were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, December 7. $451,489 worth of stock was sold by MERESMAN STANLEY J on Wednesday, September 26. 3,939 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $841,804. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $7.37M. On Friday, September 7 Anderson Mark sold $6.96M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 467 shares valued at $99,485 was made by Bonanno Kathleen on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.42, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Workday, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 147.63 million shares or 1.61% more from 145.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 19,902 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co reported 33,707 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 261,079 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 1,266 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Com accumulated 30,589 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 182,454 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp owns 20,028 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 39 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 1,823 are owned by Commerce Savings Bank. Waratah Limited accumulated 6,645 shares. 923,656 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 351,652 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisory Research has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,775 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 28 selling transactions for $227.33 million activity. Stankey Michael A. sold $340,185 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Monday, October 15. $608,972 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Shaughnessy James P on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $691,986 were sold by Dermetzis Petros on Monday, October 15. On Thursday, September 6 BHUSRI ANEEL sold $10.85 million worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 75,000 shares. $182,470 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A. Shares for $2.37M were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano. Shares for $799,237 were sold by Sisco Robynne.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.74% EPS growth.