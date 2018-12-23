Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 108,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579.24M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.48M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,647 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40M, down from 13,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $43.55 million activity. Another trade for 4,300 shares valued at $352,385 was made by SPEED JEFFREY R on Friday, August 24. Another trade for 12,461 shares valued at $984,544 was made by Luisi Michael J. on Thursday, August 16. $207,575 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Kowal Mark. 19,108 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares with value of $1.85 million were sold by DUNN KEVIN. MCMAHON VINCENT K sold 306,000 shares worth $22.87 million.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63 million for 60.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7,000 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $469.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) by 2.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72M and $124.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 102,110 shares to 218,050 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.