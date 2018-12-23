AVEVA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had an increase of 0.47% in short interest. AVEVF’s SI was 21,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.47% from 21,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 107 days are for AVEVA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)’s short sellers to cover AVEVF’s short positions. It closed at $31.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) is expected to pay $0.28 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:XHR) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc's current price of $17.03 translates into 1.61% yield. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc's dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 1.30 million shares traded or 143.91% up from the average. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has declined 8.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500.

Another recent and important AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “AVEVA Group Plc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018.

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software firm in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions. It has a 90.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions includes AVEVA Bocad; AVEVA Diagrams; AVEVA E3D Insight; AVEVA Electrical; AVEVA Engineering; AVEVA Everything3D; AVEVA Information Standards Manager; AVEVA Instrumentation; AVEVA LFM NetView; AVEVA LFM Server; AVEVA P&ID; ISM Connect; Asset Visualisation Connect; AVEVA FabTrol; AVEVA ProCon; AVEVA Catalogue Manager; AVEVA Material; AVEVA PDMS; AVEVA marine; AVEVA Planning; AVEVA Production; and construction management solutions.

Among 2 analysts covering Xenia Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:XHR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xenia Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 2 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 3. The stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Wells Fargo.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests primarily in full service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. As of October 4, 2017, it owned 39 hotels comprising 11,533 rooms across 18 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.