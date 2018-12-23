Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $234.21B, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02M shares traded or 84.15% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 259.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 2.24M shares traded or 93.19% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $259.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valeo Sponsored Adr (VLEEY) by 17,695 shares to 29,075 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,869 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group Lp Com Un (NYSE:BX).

More important recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Risk-Reward With Xylem – GuruFocus.com” on November 26, 2018, also Gurufocus.com published article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Xylem – GuruFocus.com”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Water Is A Necessity, And So Is Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.76 million activity. 17,161 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Sabol Colin R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Visionary Asset Management holds 3,203 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Mariner Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 21,561 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.2% or 42,623 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited has 0.31% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 125,877 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Agf Investments America Inc invested in 152,806 shares or 4.24% of the stock. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 78,491 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 1,590 shares. 65 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mgmt. Kings Point Capital, a New York-based fund reported 1,508 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 28,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highlander Ltd Llc invested in 1,125 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 23 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Xylem had 85 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Monday, July 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by Boenning & Scattergood. Boenning & Scattergood downgraded the shares of XYL in report on Monday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, February 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 11 by Wedbush.

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 6 by Mizuho. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Thursday, September 28. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 4 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Wednesday, December 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $102.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, December 18 to “Buy”.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Reloading The Growth Pipeline In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134530.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,140 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $326.92B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A) by 1,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,026 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horrell Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 34 shares. 50,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company. Hussman Strategic owns 0.82% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 25,000 shares. Paradigm Finance Advsr Limited Com reported 2,471 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 1,147 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Inv Service holds 44,633 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,545 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.35M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.52M shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 11,200 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Compton Cap Management Ri has 0.2% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,575 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Blb&B Ltd holds 2,755 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 6,368 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Canal Co has 32,500 shares.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity.