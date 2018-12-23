Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 259.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 2.24 million shares traded or 93.30% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) by 11.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 67,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,749 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.50M, down from 595,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 1.09M shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 3.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forward motion again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navistar results spark rally – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Running Over The Bears – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 17.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $123.16M for 11.09 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.20% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $28.71 million activity. Another trade for 88,288 shares valued at $4.59 million was made by Dewey Lawrence E. on Tuesday, September 18. Shares for $242,622 were sold by Graziosi David S..

