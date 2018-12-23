Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) had an increase of 1.88% in short interest. CMI’s SI was 3.71M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.88% from 3.64 million shares previously. With 1.52M avg volume, 2 days are for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI)’s short sellers to cover CMI’s short positions. The SI to Cummins Inc’s float is 2.29%. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Twentyfirst Cen Fox B (FOX) stake by 0.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp acquired 64,791 shares as Twentyfirst Cen Fox B (FOX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 21.28M shares with $975.11M value, up from 21.22M last quarter. Twentyfirst Cen Fox B now has $86.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 10.89 million shares traded or 120.08% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 22,446 shares to 15.47 million valued at $1.29B in 2018Q3. It also reduced Twentyfirst Cen Fox A (NASDAQ:FOXA) stake by 45,256 shares and now owns 7.07 million shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold FOX shares while 107 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 364.63 million shares or 9.90% less from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moon Capital Limited Liability reported 127,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.06% invested in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Freshford Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.64% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Bessemer Group reported 5,000 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Meeder Asset reported 91,112 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na owns 2,764 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 109,348 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.03% or 76,577 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 236,884 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 0.04% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 1.46 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 90,900 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0.44% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) or 12.47 million shares.

More notable recent Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boot Barn, Mohawk, Facebook, Disney and 21st Century Fox highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Nasdaq in bear market, Dow falls 414 points – Fox Business” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney, Fox deny claims in $1 bln Malaysia theme park lawsuit – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, Fox sued in U.S. for $1 bln over Malaysia theme park – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

More recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 10 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cummins had 16 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 25. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 10. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 1. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.52 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 213,012 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg accumulated 35,390 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 31,192 shares. Next Fincl Gp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested in 3,850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland Company accumulated 0.71% or 8,481 shares. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 198,004 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.23% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parsons Management Ri invested in 0.11% or 7,296 shares. Franklin Res reported 2.60 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 9,586 are owned by Arrow Corporation. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 20,659 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 358,122 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Ltd Com. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,994 shares.