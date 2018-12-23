Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 87.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7.30M shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc holds 1.03M shares with $118.31M value, down from 8.33M last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $70.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased International Paper Co. (IP) stake by 689.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired 40,000 shares as International Paper Co. (IP)’s stock declined 14.62%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 45,800 shares with $2.25M value, up from 5,800 last quarter. International Paper Co. now has $15.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

More recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IP-Oh My Goodness – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 7 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. International Paper had 10 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 9 report. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, October 29. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $44 target. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 10 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.42M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.11% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 52,823 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 21,650 shares. Jump Trading Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,116 shares. 5,844 were reported by Sequoia Finance Advisors Limited Company. Yorktown Management & Company owns 45,800 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. St Johns Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). D E Shaw holds 0% or 6,962 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 15,845 shares. Amer State Bank owns 10,481 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Afam Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 36,695 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett stated it has 73,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) stake by 170,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $3.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 155,750 shares. Boeing Co./The (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider SIMS JOHN V sold $256,821. Ribieras JeanMichel sold $542,049 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Nicholls Timothy S also sold $893,088 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Tuesday, August 28.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: Waiting For Better Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Loweâ€™s Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cyber Monday IT watch – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush On Lowe’s: ‘A New Day’ Has Arrived (NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 23. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of LOW in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. The insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80 million. ROGERS BRIAN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $880,200. Shares for $29,407 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 4,170 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 0.45% or 847,167 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6.33 million shares. Nomura Holding invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Morgan Stanley reported 0.17% stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 14,527 shares. Legacy Private holds 6,870 shares. Westchester Mngmt has 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M Securities has invested 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,128 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Lc reported 851 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 7,370 shares. 2,780 are held by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Strs Ohio owns 377,127 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.