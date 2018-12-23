Fagan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 34.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc sold 12,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, down from 37,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 5.36 million shares traded or 137.90% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 0.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 15 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,280 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $722.59 million, down from 15,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77M shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $38 target in Monday, September 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 1 to “Underweight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 6 by Evercore. On Monday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 13. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Friday, September 25 report. Citigroup maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. Susquehanna maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Wednesday, October 14. Northland Capital has “Outperform” rating and $39 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited holds 686,695 shares. State Street has 0.71% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 195.33 million shares. 196,339 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clark Mngmt Group invested in 699,660 shares. At National Bank holds 55,407 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 2.58 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Tru stated it has 0.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cypress Cap Grp Inc reported 44,017 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company reported 112,389 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 548,937 shares. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 832,400 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Co holds 56,148 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 36,351 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 26,501 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $309.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc Com by 15,000 shares to 29,750 shares, valued at $151.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. Shenoy Navin had sold 1,265 shares worth $66,324. $247,155 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES. On Wednesday, July 25 Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $116,028 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 2,213 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.4% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CCI, INTC, FORM – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lightening Up On INTC – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only Eight Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Fagan Associates Inc, which manages about $226.97 million and $242.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 303 shares to 9,952 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pizza Hut® US To Acquire Leading Online Ordering Provider QuikOrder – PRNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pizza Hut makes a strong online play – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “KFC’s plan to have your house smelling like fried chicken for the holidays – Louisville Business First” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Buying Opportunity as Yum! Brands Stock Bounces from Support – Schaeffers Research” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Highlights from Yum Brands’ investor conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Com owns 1,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability holds 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,274 shares. Linscomb Williams accumulated 10,632 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Choate Investment Advsr stated it has 9,841 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Plancorp Ltd has 0.17% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,705 shares. Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Macquarie Gru reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bislett Ltd holds 3.42% or 70,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Godshalk Welsh Cap Incorporated stated it has 7,200 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 0.23% or 5,105 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 13,682 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 298 shares.

Among 31 analysts covering YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. YUM! Brands had 118 analyst reports since July 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 1 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Tuesday, April 5. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 4. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of YUM in report on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 8. Nomura maintained the shares of YUM in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 26 by Edward Jones. As per Thursday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 23.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.21 million activity. Shares for $148,611 were sold by Skeans Tracy L on Thursday, November 1. $660,600 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Russell David Eric on Tuesday, September 25. The insider Catlett Scott sold $67,050. The insider Eaton Roger G. sold $4.06M.