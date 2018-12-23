Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 93,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $547,000, down from 140,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 723,213 shares traded or 120.77% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has risen 33.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 590,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.07 million, up from 679,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 2.85M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Among 10 analysts covering Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Intelsat S.A. had 21 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of I in report on Wednesday, January 25 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 5. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of I in report on Thursday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 1. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies upgraded the shares of I in report on Friday, September 8 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Among 10 analysts covering Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Zafgen Inc had 21 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Wednesday, July 20 to “Mkt Perform”. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Mkt Outperform” rating in Friday, January 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Thursday, December 3 to “Mkt Perform”. Cowen & Co downgraded Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on Wednesday, July 20 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 15 by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on Thursday, January 21 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, October 19 by JMP Securities. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 3 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) earned “Neutral” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, December 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $46.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppdai Group Inc by 152,297 shares to 424,771 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.