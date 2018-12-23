Zap (ZAP) targets $0.0099352704 while having -9.47% decline on December 22-23

It was bad day for Zap (ZAP), as it declined by $-0.000945215999999999 or -9.47%, touching $0.009032064. Top Crypto Experts believe that Zap (ZAP) is looking for the $0.0099352704 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0196606450940095. The highest price was $0.00997728 and lowest of $0.009032064 for December 22-23. The open was $0.00997728. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Zap (ZAP) tokens went down -6.62% from $0.009672 for coin. For 100 days ZAP is down -31.26% from $0.01314. It traded at $0.07973 200 days ago. Zap (ZAP) has 520.00M coins mined with the market cap $4.70M. It has 520.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/10/2017. The Crypto ZAP has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles.

ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap’s ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.