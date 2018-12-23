Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 137.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 463,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70M, up from 336,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 523,991 shares traded or 119.18% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.12% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 21.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,985 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81M, up from 9,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 22.90M shares to 70.71 million shares, valued at $83.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc (Prn) by 14.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Johnson (Prn).