Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 17,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 438,543 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.11 million, up from 420,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – Tesla will begin taking orders for a dual motor, all-wheel drive model and a performance version of the Model 3 at the end of next week; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 15/05/2018 – Separated At Birth – Tesla Edition; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s $2.6 Billion Payday For Elon Musk Garners More Opposition — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Elon Musk brings technology charm offensive to Los Angeles tunnel plan; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q REV. $3.41B, EST. $3.32B; 20/03/2018 – Tesla Awards Brilliant General Maintenance New Three-Year Contract; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 122.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 25,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 million, up from 20,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 33 are owned by Ckw Fin. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd owns 2,438 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). American Gp accumulated 9,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 7 were accumulated by Ims Mngmt. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2,805 shares. Polar Cap Llp reported 6,465 shares. Sigma Planning holds 4,080 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qcm Cayman Limited has 869 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Cypress Management Limited (Wy) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 300,367 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Girard reported 1,267 shares stake. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1,105 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. Musk Kimbal sold $671,736 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 2. 3,500 shares were sold by Ahuja Deepak, worth $1.20M. 15,000 shares were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B, worth $5.23M on Wednesday, November 7. $10.00 million worth of stock was bought by Musk Elon on Monday, October 29. $1.02M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Jefferies. Dougherty & Company reinitiated Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 2 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, August 20 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, August 14 by S&P Research. Jefferies upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $25000 target in Monday, April 2 report.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla Questions To Be Answered – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Should Investors Do With Tesla (TSLA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, TSLA – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla pokes out gain amid broad market declines – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Cronos Group, Tesla and American Airlines – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 61,835 shares to 536,730 shares, valued at $43.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,380 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc. Class C.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $230.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 16,113 shares to 27,575 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 41,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,859 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 28. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Vertical Group. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, October 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Sunday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 16 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vetr on Thursday, August 6.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citigroup (C) call put ratio 1 to 1 as shares at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Is A Clear Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iberiabank invested in 5,765 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 56,803 were reported by Quantbot Technology Lp. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,341 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.14% or 191,945 shares. Moreover, Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Llp has 5.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc has 37,424 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 247,840 shares. Senator Ltd Partnership owns 1.88 million shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated owns 10,652 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0.08% or 466,769 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterling Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).