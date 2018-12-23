Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 23.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 783 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 2,493 shares with $4.99M value, down from 3,276 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 269.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 3.42 million shares as Mylan N V (MYL)'s stock declined 20.24%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 4.69M shares with $171.76 million value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Mylan N V now has $13.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 9.94 million shares traded or 86.92% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 18.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 212,833 shares or 40.31% less from 356,551 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 337 shares. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% or 166,890 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 31,609 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Mylan had 10 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, November 6. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of MYL in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Thursday, November 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Thursday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 5 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 6 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report.

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 254,489 shares to 235,941 valued at $22.33M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 3,186 shares and now owns 519,159 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Mylan (MYL) Gets Favorable Ruling Against Sanofi's Lantus – Nasdaq" on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Mylan (MYL) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq" published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Notable Friday Option Activity: BLUE, MYL, BEL – Nasdaq" on December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 267,826 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md reported 2,703 shares or 7.98% of all its holdings. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 82,511 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sei Invests holds 1.7% or 234,564 shares in its portfolio. First Tru invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj invested in 121 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 546 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gru reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Green Valley Limited Liability Corporation has 11.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 124,747 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0.13% or 514 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 238,920 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45,157 shares. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 556 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 27. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2185 target in Friday, July 27 report. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31 million. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $3.09 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of stock or 1,726 shares. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by McGrath Judith A. Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.