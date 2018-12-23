Zilliqa (ZIL) hits new $0.00101862 price after 5.63% increase during a day

Zilliqa (ZIL) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.00101862 or 5.63% trading at $0.0191093112. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, Zilliqa (ZIL) eyes $0.02102024232 target on the road to $0.0422020322595147. ZIL last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.0194352696 and low of $0.0179684568 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0180906912. About 187,250 ZIL worth $3,461 traded hands.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is up 14.84% in the last 30 days from $0.01664 per coin. Its down -42.56% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03327 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ZIL traded at $0.131. ZIL has 12.60B coins mined giving it $240.78M market cap. Zilliqa maximum coins available are 12.60 billion. ZIL uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 06/11/2017.

Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.