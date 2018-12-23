Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 10.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.08 million, down from 19,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72 million shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 02/05/2018 – Officer Stork Gifts 600 Of BlackRock Inc; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 04/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Statement re Submission of documents; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Director Declaration; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.90% ON MARCH 9; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/04/2018 – BlackRock® Canada Completes Reclassification of Advisor Class Units to Common Units; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Total Voting Rights

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 45.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 396,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.27 million, down from 880,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 3.82 million shares traded or 37.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 12.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘

Since August 21, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.19 million activity. $334,180 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was bought by ATKIN JERRY C. On Wednesday, October 31 Murphy Edward F bought $471 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 10 shares. 4,046 shares were sold by Hume Alexander, worth $220,557 on Tuesday, August 21. The insider ANDERSON A SCOTT sold $567,614. $66,744 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. Young Mark Richard had sold 2,538 shares worth $135,325.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ZION’s profit will be $199.88 million for 9.39 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $552.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 4,113 shares to 58,297 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $6.91 EPS, up 10.74% or $0.67 from last year’s $6.24 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 13.36 P/E if the $6.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.52 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.