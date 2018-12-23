Zoetis (ZTS) to pay $0.16 on Mar 1, 2019; Aravt Global Has Cut Its Visa (V) Stake

Aravt Global Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 24.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aravt Global Llc sold 218,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Aravt Global Llc holds 687,000 shares with $103.11 million value, down from 905,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $273.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is expected to pay $0.16 on Mar 1, 2019. (NYSE:ZTS) shareholders before Jan 17, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Zoetis Inc’s current price of $81.68 translates into 0.20% yield. Zoetis Inc’s dividend has Jan 18, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09 million shares traded or 75.52% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.28% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Shelton holds 0.02% or 3,718 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Liability Corp invested in 71,500 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,820 shares. 98,738 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mngmt. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Com reported 3,008 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors invested 0.38% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sageworth, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 251 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa stated it has 7,117 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.41 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0.01% or 6,828 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.17% or 935,173 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 595,933 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Zoetis had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 3. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, October 15 to “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 14 by Argus Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Friday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $101 target. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 22.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $34.37 million activity. $169,520 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by Lagano Roxanne. Alaix Juan Ramon had sold 135,000 shares worth $12.36 million. 2,500 shares valued at $233,775 were sold by Chen Heidi C. on Monday, December 3. 11,500 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares with value of $1.09 million were sold by PECK KRISTIN C. Another trade for 46,816 shares valued at $4.25M was made by Knupp Catherine A. on Wednesday, August 15. David Glenn sold 16,385 shares worth $1.51 million. Reed Willie M sold $300,437 worth of stock or 3,205 shares.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.24 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 34.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 355,791 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.31% or 82,618 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 0.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Investment Counsel accumulated 0.71% or 27,394 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Birinyi Associate Inc owns 8,900 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Steadfast Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.03% or 950,312 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 0.1% stake. Argent Tru Co has 81,493 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Management has 27,368 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 2,706 shares. 11,380 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 12. Bank of America maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, August 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $163 target. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

