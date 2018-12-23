Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 1,227 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 31,097 shares with $62.29 million value, up from 29,870 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’

Blink Charging CO (NASDAQ:BLNK) had a decrease of 16.68% in short interest. BLNK’s SI was 753,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 16.68% from 904,300 shares previously. With 348,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Blink Charging CO (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s short sellers to cover BLNK’s short positions. The SI to Blink Charging CO’s float is 6.32%. The stock decreased 8.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 276,779 shares traded. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has declined 58.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.85% the S&P500. Some Historical BLNK News: 20/03/2018 – BLINK CHARGING CO – PURCHASED 112 DEPLOYED EV CHARGING STATIONS FROM JNS POWER & CONTROL SYSTEMS, INC; 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES – RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLIBK IS SEPARATE FROM PRIOR DISCLOSED POTENTIAL ACQUISITION CANDIDATE THAT CO IS CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATING; 30/05/2018 – UL Approves Blink Charging Co.’s Next Generation of Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers; 27/04/2018 – Blink Charging Company Enters into Reseller Agreement with Tauriga Biz Dev. Corp. to Further Expand its Leading Electric Vehicl; 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES INC – TAURIGA BIZ DEV WILL HELP BLINK EXPAND ITS NATIONAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Blink Charging Raises Over $15 Million in Warrant Exercises; 10/04/2018 – New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations lnstalled at Aventura Mall, Aventura Florida; 03/04/2018 – BLINK CHARGING CO FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 30/05/2018 – UL Approves Blink Charging Co.’s Next Generation of Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers; 10/04/2018 – New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Installed at Aventura Mall, Aventura Florida

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2525 target in Thursday, September 27 report. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 27. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2185 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) stake by 110,983 shares to 205,202 valued at $8.91M in 2018Q3. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 14,150 shares and now owns 345,743 shares. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axiom Intl Investors Ltd Liability Com De has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt holds 6.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,221 shares. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd has invested 3.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 967 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd owns 286 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sather Grp reported 149 shares. Associated Banc holds 20,073 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Agf Investments holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 131,173 shares. Montag A stated it has 6,086 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd, New York-based fund reported 969,886 shares. Bollard Gp Lc holds 2.83% or 35,130 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc Inc holds 715 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 73,366 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 435 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $824,513. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M worth of stock. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69 million. The insider McGrath Judith A sold 500 shares worth $952,500. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $1.85M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company has market cap of $40.89 million. The firm offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

