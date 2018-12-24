Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 7.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 125,727 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)’s stock declined 17.15%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 1.45 million shares with $175.06 million value, down from 1.58 million last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $4.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 488,534 shares traded or 125.35% up from the average. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 1.19% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M

Analysts expect Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) to report $0.14 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. T_CLS’s profit would be $19.05M giving it 21.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Celestica Inc.’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 326,889 shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. It has a 32.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products.

Another recent and important Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Celestica Announces TSX Acceptance of Previously Announced Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. Schneider Peter W. had sold 3,000 shares worth $365,340 on Friday, August 31. The insider Rand Alison S. sold $226,060. 1,250 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares with value of $158,478 were sold by Kelly William A.. BENSON P GEORGE had sold 311 shares worth $38,362 on Thursday, September 6. Pitts Gregory C. also sold $299,465 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) on Wednesday, September 5. 3,000 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares with value of $361,883 were sold by Williams Glenn J.. $229,848 worth of stock was sold by Yastine Barbara A. on Wednesday, September 12.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.6 per share. PRI’s profit will be $81.59M for 12.58 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.55% negative EPS growth.