$-0.17 EPS Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL); Autonation (AN)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Autonation Inc (AN) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.19, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 97 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 108 cut down and sold holdings in Autonation Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 56.39 million shares, down from 58.94 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Autonation Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 80 Increased: 58 New Position: 39.

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report $-0.17 EPS on January, 10.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 10.84% or $0.0519 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5305. About 1.88 million shares traded or 92.32% up from the average. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has declined 71.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCEL News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES FACILITY AMOUNT TO $25 MLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNTIL 2020; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT PROJECT WILL BE PLACED INTO COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS FOLLOWING SALE; 08/03/2018 – FUELCELL 1Q LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 17C; 04/05/2018 – Legislators and Danbury-Based FuelCell Energy Call for Legislature and Governor to Support the Industry via Passage of Amendmen; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — FuelCell Energy, Inc; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – AMENDMENT INCREASES FACILITY AMOUNT TO $25 MLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNTIL 2020; 08/03/2018 – FuelCell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – HAD A CONTRACT BACKLOG TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $638.5 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $437.3 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.09 million activity.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax preps for national omni-channel offering – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “ICE Boss tells NYSE President Cunningham: “Go Reinvent This Place” – Fortune” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE and Nasdaq to Close on Wednesday to Honor Late President George H.W. Bush – TheStreet.com” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 12.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.02 per share. AN’s profit will be $103.41 million for 7.31 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.26% negative EPS growth.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It has a 6.79 P/E ratio. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 1.09M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (AN) has declined 39.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B

Rbs Partners L.P. holds 50.22% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Arlington Value Capital Llc owns 1.86 million shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruni J V & Co Co has 2.45% invested in the company for 363,884 shares. The New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. has invested 1.84% in the stock. Check Capital Management Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 727,445 shares.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company has market cap of $49.52 million. It develops direct fuelcell plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality.