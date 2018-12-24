Security National Bank Of So Dak decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 33.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of So Dak sold 3,529 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 8.28%. The Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 6,926 shares with $977,000 value, down from 10,455 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $41.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60 million shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report $0.23 EPS on January, 24.BWB’s profit would be $6.91M giving it 11.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 1846.57% up from the average. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 250 shares. Ruggie Capital Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 427,958 shares. Baxter Bros owns 8,870 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg accumulated 560 shares. Capital Rech Global owns 6.05M shares. M Hldg Securities has invested 0.3% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Conning holds 314,148 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 50 shares. 2,172 were accumulated by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. 13 are held by Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability. Calamos Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Amer National Bank & Trust invested 0.23% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Victory Mgmt owns 5,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0% stake.

Among 9 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $151 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Seaport Global. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Trade War Losers Set to Become Big 2019 Winners – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $22.31 million activity. Larsen Michael M also sold $7.81 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, December 11. 108,885 shares were sold by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, worth $14.50M on Wednesday, December 12.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20M for 16.95 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $310.87 million. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, firms, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans.