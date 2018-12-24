Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report $0.24 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 26.32% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. AMRB’s profit would be $1.40 million giving it 14.46 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, American River Bankshares’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 545 shares traded. American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) has declined 3.29% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Mastercard Inc. Cl A (MA) stake by 2.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,495 shares as Mastercard Inc. Cl A (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 56,727 shares with $12.63 million value, down from 58,222 last quarter. Mastercard Inc. Cl A now has $180.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®

Among 9 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. JP Morgan maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. The insider Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993. Shares for $486,015 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Co accumulated 0.66% or 15,156 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 1.34 million shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Carderock Cap Inc invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Somerset has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cumberland Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,225 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 914 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd reported 1,320 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co reported 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M Securities Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,321 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,696 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company stated it has 24,034 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 116,655 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,405 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc accumulated 281,262 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 1,051 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Ishares Intermediate (CIU) stake by 41,270 shares to 59,340 valued at $3.15 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares 7 (IEF) stake by 11,927 shares and now owns 44,937 shares. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold American River Bankshares shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.68 million shares or 1.98% less from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 16,956 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,830 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Basswood Llc invested in 670,650 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 503,786 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Blair William Com Il holds 0% or 14,856 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.05% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 1,564 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0% or 368,369 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research (Trc) has 0% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 196 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability invested 1.01% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 98,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 3,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital has 0% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB).

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $80.83 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 24.48 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $289,871 activity. Another trade for 3,617 shares valued at $55,124 was made by Wright Philip on Wednesday, October 31. Anderson Nicolas C also bought $4,506 worth of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) on Friday, November 9. $22,725 worth of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was sold by Bender Kevin on Friday, November 9. ZIEGLER MICHAEL A also bought $47,453 worth of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) on Friday, July 27. On Friday, November 9 Box Kimberly Ann bought $43,935 worth of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) or 2,900 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by ROBOTHAM WILLIAM A, worth $155,000 on Monday, October 22.