$0.25 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (ROL); Treehouse Foods (THS) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.25 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. ROL’s profit would be $81.83M giving it 34.61 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Rollins, Inc.’s analysts see -19.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 2.50 million shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 23.76% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.21, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 109 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 86 decreased and sold positions in Treehouse Foods Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 59.17 million shares, up from 56.81 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Treehouse Foods Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 67 Increased: 68 New Position: 41.

Among 2 analysts covering Rollins (NYSE:ROL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rollins had 2 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, October 29. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold Rollins, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 81.30 million shares or 0.16% less from 81.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 119,771 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 321 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 63,810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cue Gru holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 24,165 shares. Qs Investors reported 0% stake. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 258,384 shares. 19,223 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Apg Asset Nv owns 138,100 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 15,668 shares. 44,154 are held by Aviva Public Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 339,729 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 6,657 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 338,169 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $11.33 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 4.72% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for 73,037 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 183,400 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 2.69% invested in the company for 1.56 million shares. The New York-based Levin Capital Strategies L.P. has invested 2.67% in the stock. Harvey Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,000 shares.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

