$0.27 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN); Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Had 4 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taylor Wimpey PLC had 13 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, November 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 30. The stock of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has “Add” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, December 10 by Peel Hunt. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 13 by Shore Capital. Berenberg maintained the shares of TW in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. See Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 140.00 Downgrade

06/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 182.00 New Target: GBX 173.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

12/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 206.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Raise

30/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 244.00 New Target: GBX 237.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $0.27 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 68.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. MRTN’s profit would be $14.70M giving it 14.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Marten Transport, Ltd.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 896,379 shares traded or 250.68% up from the average. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 12.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $866.51 million. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 8.4 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

More notable recent Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MARTEN TRANSPORT DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND Nasdaq:MRTN – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results Nasdaq:MRTN – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Marten Transport Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for MRTN – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Marten Transport Announces First Quarter Results Nasdaq:MRTN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:MRTN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Marten Transport, Ltd. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 0.85% more from 36.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Mgmt L P has invested 1.33% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 166,222 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 119,828 shares stake. Westfield Capital Management L P accumulated 98,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 26,214 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 100,000 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Swiss National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company owns 125,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 23,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Msd Partners Lp accumulated 500,000 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

The stock decreased 0.26% or GBX 0.35 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 134.4. About 1.52 million shares traded. Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding firm in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company has market cap of 4.39 billion GBP. It manufactures various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments, and five-bedroom detached houses. It has a 6.96 P/E ratio.