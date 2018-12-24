$0.28 EPS Expected for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG); Graphic Packaging Holding Co Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report $0.28 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CCBG’s profit would be $4.78 million giving it 20.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s analysts see -15.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 75,260 shares traded or 258.79% up from the average. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 3.73% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 117 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 101 cut down and sold equity positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 312.49 million shares, up from 297.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Graphic Packaging Holding Co in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 76 Increased: 74 New Position: 43.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 5.47M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has declined 26.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. GPK’s profit will be $58.97 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Graphic Packaging announces acquisition of Letica Foodservice assets for $95M – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper stirs up the packaging sector – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Paul McCann as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain – PR Newswire” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Meet The New Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Top Takeover Targets for 2018 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 07, 2018.

Ascend Capital Llc holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for 5.94 million shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owns 3.96 million shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 3.97% invested in the company for 1.19 million shares. The California-based Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 183,099 shares.

More notable recent Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital City Bank declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital City Bank Group Board of Directors Announces New Member – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 29, 2018.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company has market cap of $395.59 million. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It has a 22.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Capital City Bank Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.90 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advsr L P reported 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt accumulated 27,207 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 30,503 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 36,620 shares. New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.11% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 223,299 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank owns 208,614 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,997 shares. 4,931 were reported by Brandywine Invest Mgmt. 241,242 were reported by State Street. Cim Mangement has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). New York-based Gp Inc has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). 12,067 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $16.17 million activity. BARRON THOMAS A also sold $119,936 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) on Monday, June 25. 324,441 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) shares with value of $8.03 million were sold by Mitchell E Drew. The insider SMITH DOUGLAS WILLIAMS sold 324,441 shares worth $8.03 million.