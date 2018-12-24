$0.36 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways (JBLU); Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $0.36 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. JBLU’s profit would be $109.72 million giving it 10.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s analysts see -16.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 7.83 million shares traded or 53.55% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 17.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS ITS CANCELED 460 FLIGHTS TODAY ON WINTER STORM; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amended Pact Provides for Purchase and Exclusive Maintenance of GTF Engines on All 85 JetBlue A320neo Planes; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Reaches Initial Labor Agreement With Pilots Union; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES ONGOING STRENGTH IN DEMAND, CLOSE-IN PRICING; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Load Factor 84.6% Vs. 83.9%; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX BOOSTED TMUS, NXPI, JBLU IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports February Traffic; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Board of Directors

Among 9 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods had 10 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $40 target in Monday, December 3 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 11. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Thursday, August 30 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 25 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by Cowen & Co. JP Morgan downgraded Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Thursday, November 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $41 target. See Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $42 Maintain

03/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $40 Downgrade

29/11/2018 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $41.0000 Downgrade

29/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $41 Downgrade

25/11/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $35 New Target: $36 Maintain

30/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $34 New Target: $36 Maintain

30/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $42 New Target: $40 Maintain

30/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $41 New Target: $40 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $37 New Target: $42 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 261.41 million shares or 1.07% less from 264.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 0.08% or 418,041 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 21,882 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com holds 170 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Barclays Plc owns 1.85 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 203,341 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Pcl has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cadence Management Ltd stated it has 11,823 shares. 48 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Wilsey Asset Management reported 3.49% stake. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.24% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $330,100 activity. $35,940 worth of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares were sold by Hayes Robin. HNAT JAMES G also sold $115,800 worth of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $58,170 was sold by St George Martin J.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JetBlue’s (JBLU) Load Factor Declines in November, Stock Dips – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) – 4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL’s Investor Day, JBLU’s November Traffic Report & More – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Airline Stocks Rose by Double Digits in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: JetBlue (JBLU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 7.1 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Among 7 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 3. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Tuesday, October 30 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Thursday, September 27 with “Outperform” rating.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 9.17 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

More notable recent Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reports Mixed Q3: An Analyst Roundup – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dick’s CEO updates on guns stance impact – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Nike Leads Dow After Rock-Solid Q2 Report: A Sell-Side Roundup – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 3.59M shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKS); 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 5.61% more from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gideon stated it has 0.27% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 24,225 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability. Tensile Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 7.08% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Zebra Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 8,545 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 527,033 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.44% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 114,799 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 15,620 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 2.30M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 145,066 shares. Old Bankshares In reported 30,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Rwwm owns 6.53% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 606,767 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gru Ltd Llc reported 213,755 shares.