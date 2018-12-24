Archon Capital Management Llc increased Brightcove Inc (BCOV) stake by 34.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 493,852 shares as Brightcove Inc (BCOV)’s stock declined 15.06%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 1.94 million shares with $16.29M value, up from 1.45 million last quarter. Brightcove Inc now has $255.02M valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 274,779 shares traded or 104.50% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has declined 0.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Analysts expect Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report $0.42 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. ORI’s profit would be $127.10 million giving it 12.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Old Republic International Corporation’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 3.21M shares traded or 101.81% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $47,389 activity. The insider Plotkin David sold 1,455 shares worth $10,531. Besemer Deborah M. also sold $103,880 worth of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $161,800 was made by Ray Jeff on Tuesday, August 14.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Brightcove Releases New Research On Consumer Video Streaming Preferences – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rick Hanson Joins Brightcove as Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “New Research from Brightcove Finds 94 Percent of Employees Enjoy At Least One Event Live Streamed in the Workplace – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brightcove Again Named A Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CaptionHub Partners with Brightcove for Online AI Video Subtitling – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) stake by 1.78M shares to 63,456 valued at $447,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 89,700 shares and now owns 180,300 shares. Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) was reduced too.

More recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic: 37 Straight Hikes, +77% Earnings Growth, 30% Payout Ratio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $217,338 activity. MUELLER KARL W sold 9,879 shares worth $217,338.