$0.48 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS); Harsco (HSC)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Harsco Corp (HSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 107 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 97 sold and reduced their holdings in Harsco Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 65.06 million shares, down from 66.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Harsco Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 75 Increased: 70 New Position: 37.

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.48 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. PFS’s profit would be $31.14M giving it 12.15 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 853,286 shares traded or 304.06% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 13.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Sees FY Trading in Line With Views; 05/04/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC – TOTAL TRANSFER VALUE OF BOTH TRANSFERS 336.35 BLN PESOS; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250 Mln Bond Issue; 14/03/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW 5% TO 117 BILLION PESOS; 22/05/2018 – Provident Financial Resumed at Overweight by Barclays; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018 WAS 29.8% VS GROUP’S REVISED MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT OF 25.5%; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – HOME CREDIT BUSINESS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO BREAKEVEN ON ANNUALISED RUN RATE BASIS DURING H2 2018 AND MOVE INTO PROFITABILITY IN 2019; 14/03/2018 SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY NET INCOME OF PHP6.9 BILLION, 16% HIGHER; 10/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PFS HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 24/05/2018 – Paramount Gold Nevada Announces Positive PFS for Its Proposed Underground Mine at Grassy Mountain in Eastern Oregon

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harsco Executing Very Well Amid Healthy Market Trends – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold On To Harsco – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exelon, Okta, Wrkco And More – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Growth For Harsco Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco +14% on earnings beat; raises FY18 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 9.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation for 1.29 million shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 2.37% invested in the company for 106,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 610,501 shares.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 1.28 million shares traded or 171.66% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (HSC) has risen 23.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HSC’s profit will be $23.29M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.50% negative EPS growth.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 28.12 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $50,350 activity. Dunigan James P bought $25,485 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) on Tuesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 40.76 million shares or 0.18% less from 40.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 323 shares. Highlander Capital Lc holds 0.41% or 30,224 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 154,060 shares. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Pnc Financial Group reported 0% stake. D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Prudential invested in 477,285 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James invested 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 65,643 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 8,998 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 16,400 shares. Principal Financial Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 496,386 shares.