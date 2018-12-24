Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report $0.62 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. TSM’s profit would be $3.22B giving it 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s analysts see 10.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Sentinel Trust Company Lba increased Barrick Gold Corp Com (ABX) stake by 58.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sentinel Trust Company Lba acquired 88,600 shares as Barrick Gold Corp Com (ABX)’s stock rose 41.80%. The Sentinel Trust Company Lba holds 240,025 shares with $2.66 million value, up from 151,425 last quarter. Barrick Gold Corp Com now has $15.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 33.50 million shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 24/04/2018 – Barrick Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Glencore, Barrick expect prospecting licence for Tanzania nickel project; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PROCEEDS FROM ANY FUTURE PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION WILL BE USED TO ENHANCE PROJECT PIPELINE, OR RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Barrick Invests US$38 M to Purchase 19.9% Interest at C$1.06 Per Shr; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Barrick Gold cuts 2017 compensation for top two executives; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q Avg Realized Gold Price $1,332 Per Ounce; 24/04/2018 – Barrick Announces Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor had 2 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, July 2 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, November 16.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “IBM Taps Samsung for Chip Manufacturing – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel May Have Finally Pulled the Plug on This Boondoggle – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Undervalued According To DCF Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $185.31 billion. It makes masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. It has a 16.01 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities.

More notable recent Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barrick-Randgold merger gets final approval; will use GOLD ticker symbol – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yamana Gold, other Canadian miners, lag in Shareholders Gold Council study – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Gold Stocks to Buy As They Continue to Shine Bright – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Gold Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is IAMGOLD Corporation a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.