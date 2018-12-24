Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc (PRAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.03, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 81 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 70 reduced and sold stock positions in Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc. The funds in our database reported: 52.85 million shares, up from 51.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 59 Increased: 62 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report $0.79 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.44% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. SASR’s profit would be $28.07M giving it 9.81 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 3.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 316,101 shares traded or 173.81% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 15.29% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Among 3 analysts covering Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sandy Spring Bancorp had 3 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. The stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Boenning \u0026 Scattergood. The stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2018: AFL, ALL, SASR – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Treasurer Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. C. markets. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.81 million shares or 2.47% more from 23.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 41,638 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Inc has invested 0.18% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Banc Funds Co Limited Com invested in 1.93% or 830,388 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 59,435 shares. Creative Planning has 87,455 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com reported 497,917 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 28,897 shares. 154,742 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Moreover, Maryland Capital has 0.11% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 984,695 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Canandaigua Bank Tru, New York-based fund reported 5,435 shares. Grace White holds 54,023 shares. 381 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $379,890 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Michael Mark C, worth $42,150 on Friday, July 6.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 7.61 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For Pra Group – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “PRA Group Announces New Call Center in Danville, VA – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Ralph Lauren, CECO Environmental, PRA Group, ChemoCentryx, SunCoke Energy Partners, and Delek US â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “PRA Group Aims to Stay Ahead of Higher Costs – The Motley Fool” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group Appoints Martin SjÃ¶lund President of European Operations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $11.36 million activity.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 9.06% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. for 3.22 million shares. Bloombergsen Inc. owns 2.37 million shares or 4.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 3.02% invested in the company for 890,931 shares. The Massachusetts-based Account Management Llc has invested 2.54% in the stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 467,453 shares.

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $13.60 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.