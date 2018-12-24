$0.89 EPS Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (BKU); Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.89 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.49% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. BKU’s profit would be $91.74 million giving it 8.03 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, BankUnited, Inc.’s analysts see -1.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 2.19M shares traded or 114.80% up from the average. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 21.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.03, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 153 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 144 sold and reduced their holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 57.07 million shares, down from 59.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 115 Increased: 106 New Position: 47.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 4.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Another recent and important BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded By Morgan Stanley On Headwinds Facing Mid-Cap Banks – Benzinga” on September 18, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11,890 activity. The insider DiGiacomo John N. bought $19,932. 1,000 shares were sold by Bagnoli Mark, worth $31,822.

Among 3 analysts covering BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BankUnited had 6 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) on Tuesday, September 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 96.17 million shares or 0.17% more from 96.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Cadence Cap Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,101 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 1.82 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management reported 0.03% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Moreover, Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.46% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 175,028 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 12,866 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 572,414 shares. Brinker Cap holds 19,478 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 21,796 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 800 were accumulated by Commerce Of Vermont. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 45,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.62 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 12,875 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Bristol John W And Commerce Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5,875 shares.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It has a 6.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing.

Zpr Investment Management holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for 29,683 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Llc owns 571,844 shares or 3.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Llc has 3.4% invested in the company for 457,391 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 2.85% in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc., a California-based fund reported 191,581 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 1.32 million shares traded or 121.16% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has declined 7.90% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS