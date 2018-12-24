$0.94 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac (FICO); Tech Data (TECD) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report $0.94 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 23.58% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. FICO’s profit would be $27.22M giving it 46.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, Fair Isaac Corporation’s analysts see -31.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.98% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 365,797 shares traded or 63.58% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 18.11% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors

Tech Data Corp (TECD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.01, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 121 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 89 sold and decreased their holdings in Tech Data Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 35.53 million shares, down from 35.95 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tech Data Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 68 Increased: 89 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $4.06 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.56 from last year’s $3.5 per share. TECD’s profit will be $151.49M for 4.80 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.44% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.44% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 872,820 shares traded or 67.24% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (TECD) has declined 9.95% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Shayne & Co. Llc holds 5.4% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation for 113,036 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 80,367 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 1.59% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Missouri-based Piermont Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.05% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 7,405 shares.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 13.36 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Tech Data (TECD) Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tech Data Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Echo Global, G-III, Tech Data, ArcBest and Unum – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data (TECD) Tops Q3 EPS by 85c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q4 EPS/Revenue Outlook Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 38.3 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FICO in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 30 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FICO in report on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $37.15 million activity. Wehmann James M sold $2.33 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $2.42 million were sold by Wells Stuart on Friday, September 21. On Thursday, August 16 Rey David A sold $1.59 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 7,374 shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FICO® Score Open Access Program Hits Milestone, Enabling Lenders and Financial Counselors to Offer Consumers Free Access to their FICO® Scores – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raiffeisen Chooses FICO Cloud to Reduce Collections Costs – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FICO acquires GoOn LLC to advance growth in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “FICO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Q2, BioTime, Verastem, Fair Isaac, Ulta Beauty, and Chimerix â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

