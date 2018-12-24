$0.99 EPS Expected for The Progressive (PGR); Gmt Capital Has Cut Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Stake

Analysts expect The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report $0.99 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 25.32% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. PGR’s profit would be $577.37 million giving it 15.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, The Progressive Corporation’s analysts see -36.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33 million shares traded or 97.28% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Eastman Chem Co (EMN) stake by 14.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 43,570 shares as Eastman Chem Co (EMN)’s stock declined 24.97%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 256,230 shares with $24.53M value, down from 299,800 last quarter. Eastman Chem Co now has $9.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 3.09M shares traded or 112.23% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. $2.00M worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) shares were sold by Costa Mark J. BOLDEA LUCIAN sold $364,912 worth of stock. The insider RAISBECK DAVID W bought 13,500 shares worth $988,335.

More important recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Dividends Are The Only Defense In This Turbulent Market – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 10 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of EMN in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 29 with “Overweight”. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, October 29. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Gmt Capital Corp increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) stake by 31,200 shares to 258,600 valued at $9.36M in 2018Q3. It also upped Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 15,020 shares and now owns 6.75 million shares. Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) was raised too.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $10.44 million activity. Broz Steven sold $137,724 worth of stock or 2,300 shares. $817,362 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Griffith Susan Patricia on Thursday, November 15. Murphy John Jo sold $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Tuesday, July 17. $771,000 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Sauerland John P. $3.40 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Barbagallo John A. CODY WILLIAM M sold $3.35M worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.65 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.