$1.06 EPS Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR); Proassurance (PRA) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report $1.06 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $1.06 EPS. VAR's profit would be $96.58M giving it 25.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.'s analysts see -8.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500.

Proassurance Corp (PRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 80 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 82 sold and trimmed holdings in Proassurance Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 44.55 million shares, down from 45.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Proassurance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 68 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 23.11 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 1.21M shares traded or 402.15% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) has declined 28.05% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp holds 0.82% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation for 185,440 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 28,358 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Investment Management has 0.5% invested in the company for 14,776 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,862 shares.

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 23.64% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PRA’s profit will be $22.53M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Varian Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 3,635 were accumulated by Regions. Northern Tru invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,372 shares stake. 320 are held by Girard Prtnrs Limited. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 63,770 shares. Veritable L P reported 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 1.23% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Personal Fin Services reported 221 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 27,083 shares stake. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd reported 0.64% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 74 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 86 shares.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.79 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 66.35 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.