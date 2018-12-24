$1.30 EPS Expected for Western Digital (WDC); International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering International Personal Finance PLC (LON:IPF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. International Personal Finance PLC had 9 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Shore Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Numis Securities. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Friday, July 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, October 18. The stock of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Monday, July 16. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, July 25. See International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $1.30 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $2.32 EPS change or 64.09% from last quarter’s $3.62 EPS. WDC’s profit would be $376.24 million giving it 6.90 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $2.78 EPS previously, Western Digital Corporation’s analysts see -53.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office

The stock increased 2.70% or GBX 5.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 197.8. About 8,975 shares traded. International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

International Personal Finance plc provides home credit and digital loans under the Provident brand in Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Southern Europe, and Mexico. The company has market cap of 441.25 million GBP. As of December 31, 2016, it served 2,523,000 customers. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. $80,148 worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) was sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E. $1.77 million worth of stock was sold by LONG MARK P on Monday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4.70M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ledyard Savings Bank holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 63 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 71,906 shares. Springowl Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 12,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Midwest Fincl Bank Division accumulated 10,417 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P reported 4,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Il has invested 0.27% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 41,645 shares. 104,700 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Western Digital (WDC) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2019 Too? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Western Digital a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PDFS, VRTX, WDC – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Western Digital had 20 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 29 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 26 by Craig Hallum. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy”. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Tuesday, September 4. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy”.