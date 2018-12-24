$1.51 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT); Aecom Technology (ACM) Sentiment Is 0.87

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $1.51 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 45.19% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. JBHT’s profit would be $164.86 million giving it 15.04 P/E if the $1.51 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s analysts see 2.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.89M shares traded or 100.12% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M

Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 103 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 118 sold and decreased holdings in Aecom Technology Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 134.38 million shares, up from 133.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aecom Technology Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 86 Increased: 73 New Position: 30.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). It has a 30.17 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Southport Management L.L.C. holds 5.62% of its portfolio in AECOM for 27,500 shares. Md Sass Investors Services Inc owns 649,371 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 2.21% invested in the company for 362,539 shares. The New York-based Luminus Management Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.53 million shares.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ACM’s profit will be $78.18 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 77.74 million shares or 0.61% less from 78.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.02% or 700 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 400,026 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.03% or 30,030 shares in its portfolio. 86 were accumulated by Trust Communications Of Vermont. Boston Private Wealth Llc invested 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 18,748 are held by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp. Strs Ohio reported 20,003 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,188 shares. Asset One Co Limited owns 162,768 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 274,868 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd owns 1,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital L P accumulated 65,868 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 7,469 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 17,493 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JB Hunt Transport had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of JBHT in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of JBHT in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. Citigroup maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) rating on Tuesday, July 10. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $133 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $9.92 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.