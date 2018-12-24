$1.65 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (C); Brinker International (EAT)’s Sentiment Is 1

Brinker International Inc (EAT) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.26, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 117 funds increased and started new holdings, while 117 sold and decreased stakes in Brinker International Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 45.65 million shares, up from 45.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Brinker International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 95 Increased: 69 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $1.65 EPS on January, 15.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 28.91% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. C’s profit would be $4.03 billion giving it 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.74 EPS previously, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts see -5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $2.90 million activity.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Billingsley Co. receives go-ahead for next phase of Cypress Waters – Dallas Business Journal” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Dividend 3 Pack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Kroger Stock Shows All The Attributes Needed To Play Defense Now – Investorplace.com” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Speciality Retail Stocks to Seek Refuge In – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant margin down for Brinker’s International – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 3.50 million shares traded or 169.48% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has risen 36.54% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 511,360 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 1.04% invested in the company for 76,700 shares. The New York-based Brant Point Investment Management Llc has invested 1% in the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc., a West Virginia-based fund reported 52,049 shares.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 1.15% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.87 per share. EAT’s profit will be $33.98 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 87.23% EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It currently has negative earnings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperformer” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc holds 0.08% or 4,551 shares in its portfolio. 213,604 are owned by Wafra. 93,058 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carroll Fincl Associate Inc owns 8,514 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 11,180 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artisan Ltd Partnership has 1.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11.11M shares. Sun Life Finance Inc invested in 6,918 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 67,986 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 10,663 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cna Corporation has invested 2.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Checchi Advisers Llc accumulated 28,329 shares.