$1.65 EPS Expected for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF); Wesco International Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report $1.65 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.48% from last quarter’s $1.61 EPS. RJF’s profit would be $232.47M giving it 10.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -1.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 2.31 million shares traded or 79.28% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 14.56% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Wesco International Inc (WCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.44, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 91 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 102 sold and trimmed equity positions in Wesco International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 43.10 million shares, down from 45.24 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wesco International Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 84 Increased: 64 New Position: 27.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 21.36% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WCC’s profit will be $58.35 million for 9.07 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 522,392 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has declined 22.96% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 9.99% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. for 3.52 million shares. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. owns 4.10 million shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Llc has 2.29% invested in the company for 745,058 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Venator Capital Management Ltd. has invested 1.93% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 226,370 shares.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Among 6 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 8 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, July 13 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Outperform”.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $937,713 activity. The insider Carson John C Jr. sold $527,986. Shares for $520,352 were sold by Catanese George. The insider Elwyn Tashtego S bought 1,500 shares worth $110,625.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.92 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.