12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 413,049 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.34M, up from 406,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 760,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.82M, down from 818,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. The insider Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive sold 5,000 shares worth $366,957. $127,044 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Bracken Sharon J on Friday, September 28. $10.30 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by WHITE MILES D. $4.62M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Watkin Jared on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, September 20 Blaser Brian J sold $4.00 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 58,200 shares. On Wednesday, July 25 CAPEK JOHN M sold $4.22 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 64,900 shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 48,592 shares to 829,118 shares, valued at $56.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 57,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 971,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.20 million shares stake. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,811 shares. First Utd Financial Bank Tru stated it has 19,008 shares. Rhenman Asset Mngmt Ab reported 1.94% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 50,144 were accumulated by Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp. First Manhattan reported 227,799 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.56% or 54,085 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 158,125 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 15,239 were reported by Hilltop Hldgs. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 19,971 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,466 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc has 10,897 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $420.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 51,656 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 290,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesee And Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $10.44 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $3.40M were sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, October 26. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Griffith Susan Patricia sold $817,362. CODY WILLIAM M had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.35 million. 7,503 shares were sold by Murphy John Jo, worth $452,296 on Tuesday, July 17. 2,300 shares valued at $137,724 were sold by Broz Steven on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 382,296 shares. Clinton Group holds 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 7,736 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% or 2,505 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 125 shares. Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 25,476 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated reported 2.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co invested in 112,098 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 157,637 shares. 20,459 are held by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 188,615 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 116,741 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.98M shares. Jaffetilchin Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).