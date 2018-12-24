$4.72 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (URI); 8 Analysts Covering Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $4.72 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $1.38 EPS change or 41.32% from last quarter’s $3.34 EPS. URI’s profit would be $382.83M giving it 5.27 P/E if the $4.72 EPS is correct. After having $4.74 EPS previously, United Rentals, Inc.’s analysts see -0.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38M shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER

Among 9 analysts covering Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Tableau Software had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of DATA in report on Friday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 26 by First Analysis. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 28 report. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 1. See Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) latest ratings:

26/11/2018 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $119 New Target: $119 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $125 New Target: $140 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $114 New Target: $123 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $114 New Target: $130 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125 New Target: $131 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $105 New Target: $120 Upgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $104 New Target: $120 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $90 New Target: $119 Maintain

16/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $120 Maintain

The stock decreased 5.88% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 1.38 million shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 77.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $9.38 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tableau Software Stock Popped 16.8% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golf stocks lower after soft data read – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Tableau Software Inc (DATA) – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Futures point to gains as the Dow attempts to rebound from its worst week in a decade – CNBC” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus Shifts To Year-End Clinical Trial Results (Dec. 23-29) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.07 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 5 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

