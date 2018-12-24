A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased Goldcorp Inc (GG) stake by 64.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 42,550 shares as Goldcorp Inc (GG)’s stock declined 4.97%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 23,650 shares with $241,000 value, down from 66,200 last quarter. Goldcorp Inc now has $8.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 1,500 shares traded. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Among 10 analysts covering Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (LON:CRST), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc had 17 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, October 18. The rating was upgraded by Liberum Capital on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 17 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital downgraded Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) on Wednesday, September 12 to “Equal Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, December 14. Liberum Capital maintained Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) on Thursday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was reinitiated by Shore Capital with “Buy”. See Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) latest ratings:

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc, a residential developer, manufactures homes in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 801.16 million GBP. The Company’s portfolio includes apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes. It has a 4.83 P/E ratio. The firm also develops commercial properties.

The stock decreased 3.70% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 312. About 375,136 shares traded. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Goldcorp had 6 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, November 16 report. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. GG’s profit will be $26.14M for 77.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Goldcorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.50% EPS growth.