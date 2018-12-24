Among 4 analysts covering Constellium (NYSE:CSTM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellium had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) rating on Wednesday, July 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $15 target. The stock of Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. The stock of Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale on Tuesday, October 30 to “Buy”. See Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) latest ratings:

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) stake by 72.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc acquired 20,225 shares as Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)’s stock declined 26.58%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 48,313 shares with $1.59 million value, up from 28,088 last quarter. Vermilion Energy Inc now has $3.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 200 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 29.48% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) stake by 17,400 shares to 14,150 valued at $1.04M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 34,138 shares and now owns 3,605 shares. Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) was reduced too.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $912.96 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 4.69 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.15M shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals