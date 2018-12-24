Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 11,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 745,967 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.09 million, down from 757,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 72.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59 million, up from 28,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 742,258 shares traded or 85.47% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 29.48% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Vermilion Energy had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) on Thursday, November 5 to “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Tuesday, August 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 27.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $118.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34,138 shares to 3,605 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,650 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc Cv Pfd.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discussing Vermilion’s Takeover Of Spartan Energy – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Vermilion Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vermilion Energy – A ‘Sleep At Night’ Investment – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2016. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink names another Level 3 vet to C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loeb reported 41,590 shares stake. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd holds 19,376 shares. Moreover, Kessler Investment Group Ltd Co has 3.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pettee, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,111 shares. Beacon Advsrs stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Planning Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,995 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt owns 4,540 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.60M shares. 7,664 are held by Insight 2811. Exchange Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 67,597 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 32,854 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 42,331 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 275,229 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 5. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $99 target in Monday, October 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, November 10.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. On Friday, November 2 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $131,509. 11,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 7,828 shares worth $715,072. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn had sold 5,006 shares worth $418,112 on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 1,463 shares valued at $131,509 was sold by Keith R. Alexandra. Magesvaran Suranjan also sold $1.54 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.