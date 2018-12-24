First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 116.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 16,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23M, up from 13,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 5 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,353 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.83 million, down from 19,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 4,771 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. 1,640 shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E, worth $602,733 on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,077 are owned by Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc. Axa holds 323,282 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas reported 99 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.09% or 4,397 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Prtn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ibm Retirement Fund has 9,670 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance stated it has 4,120 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Kames Pcl invested 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,131 shares. First Financial Bank stated it has 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duncker Streett & Co Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 8,454 shares. Shoker Counsel Incorporated owns 1.89% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,005 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 244,945 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Court Place Ltd Com holds 1,520 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 16. On Thursday, January 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Monday, October 30 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $290.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 12 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airbus prepares to fend off Boeing 797 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “15% Dividend Hike For Boeing Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Boeing Going Down With The Market? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Cancellation Battle With Fast Grower – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing CFO Talks Buybacks, Future Of Aerospace With Cramer (NYSE:BA) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Webster Bank, which manages about $717.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 304 shares to 7,678 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VHT) by 3,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Funds Management Inc.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Expect Diagnostics And Medical Devices Business To Drive Abbott’s Near-Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” on November 28, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott Laboratories EPS in-line, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “There Are Better Drug Stocks Than GlaxoSmithKline – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/7/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. On Friday, September 28 the insider Bracken Sharon J sold $127,044. WHITE MILES D sold $10.30 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, November 28. 5,000 shares valued at $366,957 were sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive on Friday, September 28. Another trade for 1,050 shares valued at $66,601 was made by PEDERSON MICHAEL J on Saturday, July 21. Watkin Jared had sold 65,000 shares worth $4.62M on Friday, November 2. Contreras Jaime sold $4.30 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Wednesday, January 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $67.0 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 19. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 25 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, July 14. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $49 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, January 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ABT in report on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, January 25.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEFA) by 4,725 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $80.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.