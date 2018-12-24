Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 45.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc sold 4,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $502,000, down from 9,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 412 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 259.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 2.24 million shares traded or 93.30% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, May 23 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, October 31. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 8 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, June 10 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, September 5. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, April 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 5 by William Blair.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $24.41 million activity. The insider Schumacher Laura J sold 94,140 shares worth $8.81 million. GONZALEZ RICHARD A also sold $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909. TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274 worth of stock or 5,400 shares. $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boys Arnold Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 34,161 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kentucky Retirement System has 131,344 shares. Roanoke Asset Management holds 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,086 shares. Joel Isaacson And holds 4,426 shares. Monetary Mngmt invested in 35,965 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 0.31% or 634,252 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Llc invested 1.81% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bsw Wealth Prtn invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Opus Management holds 66,900 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 70,375 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 5.60 million were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. The United Kingdom-based Horseman Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Liability has 10,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09 million and $76.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,910 shares to 7,444 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.76 million activity. Stellato Paul A sold 3,000 shares worth $235,890.

Among 23 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Xylem had 85 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by IBC given on Friday, April 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Wednesday, June 7. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 1. Robert W. Baird maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Wednesday, December 13 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of XYL in report on Tuesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Monday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $34.0 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.03M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 14,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 86 shares. 574,322 were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Brown Advisory Inc owns 33,336 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 46,460 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 2.62 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Incorporated Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 10,642 shares. Boston Rech And Mngmt reported 56,132 shares stake. Sageworth Co holds 2,450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 1,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited stated it has 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 11,652 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 4,944 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).