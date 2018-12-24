Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,304 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33 million, down from 60,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 4.89 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 10.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 3,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84 million, down from 34,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.33. About 4.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95 million for 131.88 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Jefferies. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the shares of CRM in report on Saturday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 21 report. On Sunday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 66,643 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Honeywell International Inc holds 127,900 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc has 484,626 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.4% or 10.19 million shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 167 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,976 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.41M shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 1.01% or 11,907 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 321 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 576 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Llc reported 15,504 shares. Guggenheim Ltd owns 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 319,300 shares. Landscape Cap Lc has 10,962 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 182 sales for $178.39 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $700,484 was sold by Benioff Marc. 5,711 shares valued at $834,607 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, October 16. Weaver Amy E sold 380 shares worth $57,583. 10,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $1.39 million on Thursday, June 21. The insider Wojcicki Susan bought 6,000 shares worth $880,216. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 653 shares worth $91,353.

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80M and $296.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,265 shares to 31,487 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,965 were accumulated by Monetary Management Gru Inc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.3% or 1.34M shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.88% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rech Global Invsts has invested 4.84% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sky Inv Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,089 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.3% or 13,081 shares. First Tru has 134,980 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd has 1.92% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 40,133 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Gru Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,596 shares. 84,736 were accumulated by Marco Mgmt Ltd Company. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,906 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability holds 0.69% or 18,450 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $24.41 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M. $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909. The insider TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274. Another trade for 42,450 shares valued at $3.82 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. 16,850 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.50 million were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 28 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, November 28. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, December 18. On Sunday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 1 to “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, July 28. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $7000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 31 by Credit Suisse.