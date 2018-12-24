Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Meredith (MDP) Sentiment Is 1.11

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 19.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,000 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 20,400 shares with $1.47 million value, down from 25,400 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $66.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20

Meredith Corp (MDP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.29, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 97 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 87 sold and decreased their equity positions in Meredith Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 44.78 million shares, down from 45.44 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Meredith Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 62 Increased: 65 New Position: 32.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation for 1.93 million shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 750,000 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 2.33% invested in the company for 244,289 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 2.28% in the stock. Channing Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It has a 71.26 P/E ratio. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.53 million shares traded or 296.88% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (MDP) has declined 22.74% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Meredith, Magenta: Fortune Italy Will Be Published Monthly in Italian; 17/05/2018 – ‘PEOPLE’ Announces Podcast Series, ‘Cover-Up’; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 20/04/2018 – MEREDITH-SPRINGFIELD ASSOCIATES, INC., IS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Continues Aggressive Execution Of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Finalizes Sale Of Time Inc. UK To Epiris; 21/03/2018 – Time Magazine, Fortune Are Put on Block by New Owner Meredith

Analysts await Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MDP’s profit will be $63.69M for 8.71 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Meredith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 527.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Meredith Corporation: Meredith Finalizes Sale Of FORTUNE Media Brand For $150 Million – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reuters: Bridgeman in the lead to buy Sports Illustrated from Meredith Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Meredith’s Health Magazine Reveals New Look In January/February Issue – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Is Junior Bridgeman the right man to lead a Sports Illustrated turnaround? – Louisville Business First” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travel + Leisure Announces The 50 Best Places To Travel In 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $411,871 activity.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $72 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Bank of America. Rosenblatt upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Monday, August 20. Rosenblatt has “Buy” rating and $70 target. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, November 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, August 6.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Group Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 257 shares. Stonebridge reported 81,304 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.21% or 4,852 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 79,464 shares stake. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 2,874 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Asset Inc stated it has 7.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Woodstock stated it has 1.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 3,457 were reported by Girard Prns. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 3,365 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 138,611 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 968,083 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,388 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Fin Savings Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,507 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 3,672 shares to 56,513 valued at $11.72M in 2018Q3. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 5,049 shares and now owns 98,517 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was raised too.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $8.28 million activity. Another trade for 854 shares valued at $61,642 was made by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Thursday, September 27. 9,048 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares with value of $524,895 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J. 88,625 shares valued at $6.10M were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Wednesday, October 10.