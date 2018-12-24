Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 7.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 12,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,644 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.08M, up from 162,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45M shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58 million, down from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL had sold 3,428 shares worth $465,591.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $369.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yld Corp E (HYG) by 5,562 shares to 85,983 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 3. Citigroup maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, October 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $115 target. As per Monday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 22 report. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Monday, August 31. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd reported 6,958 shares stake. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 18,000 shares. Zweig holds 80,864 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 787,978 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Cincinnati Financial Corp reported 0.11% stake. The New York-based Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 224,103 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 5,149 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 2.91% or 1.13M shares. Blue Fincl Cap Inc holds 9,794 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd holds 2.42% or 124,301 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc invested 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Samlyn Ltd reported 1.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 6,390 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.69 million activity. Stratman Robert J sold $2.66M worth of stock or 39,920 shares. 3,115 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares with value of $202,411 were sold by Topalian Leon J. $4.94 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was sold by HALL LADD R on Monday, July 23. On Thursday, November 1 the insider HAYNES VICTORIA F sold $14,984. Keller Michael D had sold 14,664 shares worth $961,405 on Friday, June 22. The insider FERRIOLA JOHN J sold $996,928.

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Nucor Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 4 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57.0 target in Friday, September 22 report. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 5 by Deutsche Bank. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of NUE in report on Tuesday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 24 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, September 14 to “Buy”. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse.