Acme United Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is expected to pay $0.12 on Jan 29, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) shareholders before Jan 7, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Acme United Corp's current price of $14.30 translates into 0.84% yield. Acme United Corp's dividend has Jan 8, 2019 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 16,197 shares traded or 46.43% up from the average. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 33.48% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.48% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP) stake by 31.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc acquired 82,489 shares as Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP)'s stock declined 8.08%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 347,489 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 265,000 last quarter. Enbridge Energy Partners LP now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.43 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 54.65 million shares traded or 1210.11% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) has declined 26.03% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold EEP shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 134.38 million shares or 5.78% more from 127.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Enbridge Energy Partners, LP (EEP) and Enbridge Energy Management, LLC (EEQ) Announce Approval of Proposed Mergers with Enbridge Inc. – StreetInsider.com" on December 17, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Acme United Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.05 million shares or 2.45% more from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,831 activity. 525 shares were bought by JOHNSEN WALTER C, worth $8,831 on Friday, October 26.