Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 22.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 40,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 216,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79 million, up from 176,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 1.78M shares traded or 105.62% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 13.60% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Rand Wealth Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 8.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rand Wealth Llc bought 4,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 60,439 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21 million, up from 55,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rand Wealth Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 3.94M shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Eye Novartis’s Deal With Cohen: Reports — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Revision of GSK Outlook Follows Announcement It Intends to Buy Out 36.5% Stake of Novartis in Consumer Health JV; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DOING BEST TO BRING CLOSE TO MATTER INVOLVING TRUMP LAWYER CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 11/05/2018 – Fosun Pharma Is Said to Vie for $2 Billion Novartis Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis in-licences radiotherapy candidate from Fujifilm Toyama Chemical – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Week In Review: $1.5 Billion In China Deals With One Week Left In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis bids for CAR-T maker CellforCure – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis to pay Aveo Pharma $2.3M related to return of AV-380 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Puma Bio’s neratinib shows positive action in late-stage breast cancer study; shares up 9% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Novartis Ag has $110 highest and $7700 lowest target. $95.10’s average target is 14.10% above currents $83.35 stock price. Novartis Ag had 44 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. Leerink Swann downgraded the shares of NVS in report on Wednesday, March 23 to “Market Perform” rating. Leerink Swann maintained Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) on Thursday, June 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 2. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of NVS in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 26. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, November 26 to “Outperform”. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Conviction Buy” on Monday, November 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

Rand Wealth Llc, which manages about $862.40 million and $893.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 330 shares to 1,995 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,902 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: PE firms, broadcasters circle Nexstar stations that must be divested in Tribune deal – Dallas Business Journal” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TC PipeLines: Takeover Candidate At 0% Premium – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray Receives Regulatory Approvals for Raycom Media and Divestiture Transactions – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) CEO Hilton Howell on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $143.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 65,000 shares to 33,459 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST).

Among 9 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television has $28 highest and $1600 lowest target. $21.13’s average target is 44.13% above currents $14.66 stock price. Gray Television had 16 analyst reports since November 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20.0 target in Wednesday, February 28 report. As per Monday, December 7, the company rating was initiated by Singular Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) rating on Tuesday, August 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1700 target. The rating was initiated by Stephens on Wednesday, November 18 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 14 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GTN in report on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $28 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, December 15.