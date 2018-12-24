Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased Ibm Corp (IBM) stake by 13.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc acquired 5,970 shares as Ibm Corp (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 48,705 shares with $7.36 million value, up from 42,735 last quarter. Ibm Corp now has $100.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 1,463 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58

Among 10 analysts covering Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bovis Homes Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Thursday, November 15. UBS maintained the shares of BVS in report on Thursday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) on Thursday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, September 6. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 5 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, July 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Thursday, December 13. Shore Capital maintained the shares of BVS in report on Monday, September 3 with “Sell” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of BVS in report on Friday, September 7 with “Hold” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of BVS in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. See Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 825.00 Maintain

06/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 910.00 Upgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1205.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 967.00 Upgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1205.00 Maintain

12/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 904.00 New Target: GBX 1234.00 Raise

07/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1250.00 New Target: GBX 1265.00 Reiteration

Bovis Homes Group PLC designs, builds, and sells new homes for private clients and registered social landlords primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.13 billion GBP. The Company’s portfolio of properties includes one and two bedroom apartments, and five and six bedroom detached family homes. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The firm manages various housing development activities, such as land acquisition, planning, legal, design, surveying, engineering, purchasing, construction, sales and marketing, and public relations services, as well as after-care services for its customers.

It closed at GBX 842.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caz Invs Lp has 5,840 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 5.10M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council owns 149,947 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.38% or 597,521 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 141,905 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund owns 17,242 shares. Arrow Financial holds 12,885 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 83,314 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management Com invested in 0.11% or 7,969 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ghp Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 12,479 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,493 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Com reported 1,648 shares stake.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Swedish Joseph. On Wednesday, October 31 TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,311 shares. $998,835 worth of stock was bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $114,673 were bought by OWENS JAMES W. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Gherson Diane J.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, November 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 18 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 19. Wells Fargo maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, July 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, October 17.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 13,909 shares to 148,704 valued at $3.82 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 71,310 shares and now owns 79,393 shares. Cbl & Associates (NYSE:CBL) was reduced too.